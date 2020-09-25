Miami Looking to Eliminate Boston

-LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - The Miami Heat lead the Boston Celtics three games to one in the Eastern Conference finals and can move on to the NBA Finals with a win Friday night.

But that isn’t a given in this close series. The composite score of the four games is Celtics 441, Heat 441. While that gives the Heat reason to be cautious, it also works as a reason for the Celtics to be optimistic.

Miami expects center Bam Adebayo to be ready to play after hurting his shoulder.