Advertisement

Lansing changing health care benefits for retired city workers

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis and Nicole Buchmann
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, Lansing Mayor Any Schor announced major changes to the health care coverage for retired City of Lansing employees. The change was made with the intention of saving the city $8 million annually, though it has been met with mixed reactions.

The changes would effect the health care plans for more than 1,330 retired city workers, and would take effect beginning Jan. 1. Notably, during a time when America is still anticipating the challenges of dealing with COVID-19.

Although changing healthcare is never a popular move, officials are saying the cuts are part of dealing with an oncoming crisis of legacy costs. It is estimated that more than $730 million in unfunded pension payments and health care payments will need to be paid over the next decades.

In a press release the City of Lansing said that between $80 million and $100 million of those costs could be alleviated by the health care changes.

“One of the biggest financial challenges that our city faces, along with many others across the country, is the unfunded financial liability related to retiree healthcare and pension obligations," said Mayor Andy Schor. “While my administration and our employees have taken steps through collective bargaining to lessen the obligations in the future, the City must also address immediate needs.”

He continued, "The Financial Health Team and Chief Strategy Officer Judy Kehler have researched and provided several recommendations on how Lansing can reduce unfunded legacy costs, which are some of the highest in the state. It is my priority to ensure the financial security of our city so we can afford the services residents need and fulfill the pension commitments made to retirees and future retirees. Adjusting retiree benefits to match current employee benefits, like making generic copays $10 and doctor visits $30, while providing a hardship fund for those that can’t afford the small copay increases, will save the City of Lansing $8 million per year while still ensuring that retirees have these medical benefits and keeping our promise.”

Retirees under 65 will continue receiving plans through Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan or PHP.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MAC football is set to return this fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
This comes after a unanimous vote from the conference’s 12 presidents on Friday.

News

MDOT concerned with increase of road and work zone fatalities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
As of September, 730 people have died on Michigan roads.

News

Health officials confirm 929 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The state totals now sit at 120,526 cases and 6,708 deaths.

News

Governor Whitmer reopens movie theaters, strengthens mask requirements in schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
On Oct. 9, numerous previously closed businesses are slated to reopen statewide.

Latest News

News

Addiction Recovery Housing Program prepares for grand opening of four newly remodeled homes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
The homes are getting a needed facelift with new paint, furniture, electrical work, and appliances.

News

The Central Great Lakes Weigh Off is seeking the heaviest pumpkin in Michigan

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Beyond the pride of having the heftiest veggies, the person with heaviest pumpkin will win a prize of $1,000.

News

16-year-old seriously injured in crash on 127

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
According to Dewitt Charter Township Police Chief Mike Gute the victim was traveling at excessive speed.

News

Second Lady Karen Pence to highlight veteran beekeeping training in East Lansing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Heroes to Hives is a program through MSU Extension that aims to address financial and personal wellness of veterans.

National

Early voting starts in Michigan under new rules

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press, Spencer Soicher and Anna Liz Nichols
More than 50,000 ballots have already been mailed out to absentee voters in Lansing, East Lansing, and Delhi Township, according to Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope.

VOD Recordings

Early voting underway in Michigan

Updated: 11 hours ago
Spencer Soicher is at Lansing City Hall with an update on where things stand.