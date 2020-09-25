Jurassic Park to be shown at Cooley Law Stadium

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday, Sept. 25, the Lansing Lugnuts will be presenting a movie night at Cooley Law Stadium. The movie they are showing is “Jurassic Park”.

The gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie will start at 7 p.m. There will be concessions available. Seating is accessible for everyone.

Be sure to arrive early so you can guarantee a spot.

General admission is $9.00. If you’d like to purchase tickets, click here.

