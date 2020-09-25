In My View 9/25/2020: High school football

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week two of area high school football, remember the sports blitz with all the scores and highlights tonight at 11:15. The three rugged Mid Michigan teams I believe should all win tonight and the top game finds DeWitt at Grand Ledge. DeWitt is impressive after pounding Portland. Lansing Catholic should win at Charlotte and I see Pewamo Westphalia with an early running clock in a big win over Potterville. Game of the night could be River Rouge at East Lansing, both of them loaded with quality players.

