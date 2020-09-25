Advertisement

Health officials confirm 929 new coronavirus cases

(WNDU)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of September 25, Michigan health officials have reported 929 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 8 deaths. The state totals now sit at 120,526 cases and 6,708 deaths.

Clinton County reports 588 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reports 578 cases and 11 deaths.

Ingham County reports 3,389 cases and 47 deaths.

Jackson County reports 1,047 cases and 42 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 479 cases and 30 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking

MAC football is set to return this fall

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
This comes after a unanimous vote from the conference’s 12 presidents on Friday.

News

MDOT concerned with increase of road and work zone fatalities

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
As of September, 730 people have died on Michigan roads.

News

Governor Whitmer reopens movie theaters, strengthens mask requirements in schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
On Oct. 9, numerous previously closed businesses are slated to reopen statewide.

News

Addiction Recovery Housing Program prepares for grand opening of four newly remodeled homes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
The homes are getting a needed facelift with new paint, furniture, electrical work, and appliances.

Latest News

News

The Central Great Lakes Weigh Off is seeking the heaviest pumpkin in Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Beyond the pride of having the heftiest veggies, the person with heaviest pumpkin will win a prize of $1,000.

News

16-year-old seriously injured in crash on 127

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
According to Dewitt Charter Township Police Chief Mike Gute the victim was traveling at excessive speed.

News

Second Lady Karen Pence to highlight veteran beekeeping training in East Lansing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Heroes to Hives is a program through MSU Extension that aims to address financial and personal wellness of veterans.

National

Early voting starts in Michigan under new rules

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press, Spencer Soicher and Anna Liz Nichols
More than 50,000 ballots have already been mailed out to absentee voters in Lansing, East Lansing, and Delhi Township, according to Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope.

VOD Recordings

Early voting underway in Michigan

Updated: 9 hours ago
Spencer Soicher is at Lansing City Hall with an update on where things stand.

News

Students react to announcements about universities returning to online classes

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
Some students are extremely frustrated with the thought of continuing classes online through the winter and spring.