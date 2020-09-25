Health officials confirm 929 new coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of September 25, Michigan health officials have reported 929 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 8 deaths. The state totals now sit at 120,526 cases and 6,708 deaths.

Clinton County reports 588 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reports 578 cases and 11 deaths.

Ingham County reports 3,389 cases and 47 deaths.

Jackson County reports 1,047 cases and 42 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 479 cases and 30 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily here.

