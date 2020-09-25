Advertisement

Game Four Friday Night Stanley Cup Finals

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo, St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly, front, fires a shot at the net as Colorado Avalanche left wing Matt Nieto defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Denver. O'Reilly ad Nathan MacKinnon are both finalists for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, which is awarded for sportsmanship combined with a high standard of playing ability. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
-EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Tampa Bay has the momentum going into unusual back-to-back games in the Stanley Cup Final. The Lightning lead the Dallas Stars two games to one and a win Friday would give them a chance to take home their second Stanley Cup one night later in Game 5.

The NHL is playing Stanley Cup Final games on back-to-back nights for the first time since 2009. That year Detroit won each of the first two games against Pittsburgh, which eventually won the series in seven games. That is the only time in the NHL’s modern era for a back-to-back at this point in the playoffs.

