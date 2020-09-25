Game Four Friday Night Stanley Cup Finals

-EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Tampa Bay has the momentum going into unusual back-to-back games in the Stanley Cup Final. The Lightning lead the Dallas Stars two games to one and a win Friday would give them a chance to take home their second Stanley Cup one night later in Game 5.

The NHL is playing Stanley Cup Final games on back-to-back nights for the first time since 2009. That year Detroit won each of the first two games against Pittsburgh, which eventually won the series in seven games. That is the only time in the NHL’s modern era for a back-to-back at this point in the playoffs.