Format Announced For State High School Football Tournament

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced its revised 2020 football state tournament format Friday. In 11-m,an, 512 teams will take part and five of them will receive first round byes. In 8-man, 654 of the 78 teams will be in the tournament and the 14 who do not qualify may play other non tournament games. Every team in the state this year will play in the tournament after six game regular seasons. The state finals will be played outdoors Dec. 4-6 at sites to be determined.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.