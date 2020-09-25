Advertisement

Dems, GOP modernize early voting push with digital toolkits

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -With less than 40 days until election night, the major political parties are stepping up voter outreach. Both Republicans and Democrats are now offering online resources to help voters cast their ballots.

“This is the most important election of our lifetime and we want to make sure voters are armed with information,” said DNC Chair Tom Perez.

Iwillvote.com is a recently revamped online portal created by the Democratic National Committee. On the website, you can find out important dates, register to vote, and request or track your ballot. Perez says the digital toolkit will also provide information on polling locations tailored to your personal address.

“We want to make sure that voters have choice,” said Perez.

Just as Democrats stress they are not necessarily encouraging mail-in voting, Republicans say they aren’t discouraging it, despite President Trump’s allegations that mail-in voting will lead to massive voter fraud.

“What we are against, obviously, is the universal mail in voting,” said Hogan Gidley Trump Campaign National Press Secretary

Gidley says Republicans have largely restarted face-to-face campaigning. They, too, are targeting voters through an informative website. Vote.Gop, created by the RNC, is largely the same as the DNC’s site, although it has a slightly more apparent partisan focus.

“It’s vital that people understand the rules of how to vote early,” said Gidley. “We are making sure if they log on, they have the information.”

Party leaders expect record numbers for early and mail-in voting across the country this November.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Early voting starts in Michigan under new rules

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press, Spencer Soicher and Anna Liz Nichols
More than 50,000 ballots have already been mailed out to absentee voters in Lansing, East Lansing, and Delhi Township, according to Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope.

Election News

In battleground states, Catholics are a pivotal swing vote

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:10 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
For decades, Roman Catholic voters have been a pivotal swing vote in U.S. presidential elections.

News

GOP Chair will visit Lansing Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:36 AM EDT
Michigan native and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel will be in Lansing Tuesday.

News

Some Michigan ballots list incorrect nominees for Vice President

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:41 AM EDT
|
By Cody Butler
About 400 Military and Overseas Ballots listed the candidates for Vice President incorrectly.

News

Gov. Whitmer “distressed” as President Trump set to hold a rally in Michigan Thursday

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:07 AM EDT
|
By Spencer Soicher
President Trump is supposed to land near Saginaw at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Latest News

Election News

Gov. Whitmer "distressed" as President Trump set to hold a rally in Michigan

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT
News 10's Spencer Soicher is at the Michigan State Capitol with the latest details.

Election News

VP Mike Pence visits Michigan to give remarks

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT
|
By Jake Draugelis
The marathon campaign day comes immediately following the four-day GOP convention.

Election News

Press briefing with Gov. Whitmer and Sen. Booker

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:17 AM EDT
|
By Jake Draugelis
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Senator Cory Booker discuss the state of the economy.

Election News

What happened at the Republican National Convention Night One

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT
|
By Jake Draugelis
It is time once again to pick candidates, rally the parties, and choose who will lead the United States of America for the next four years.

Election News

RNC formally renominates Donald Trump

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:03 AM EDT
Republicans gathered Monday to formally nominate President Donald Trump for reelection at a scaled-down convention kickoff

Election News

Absent voter ballot registration begins

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:52 PM EDT
|
By Jake Draugelis
It is strongly recommended that voters deliver their ballot as early as possible.