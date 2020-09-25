Advertisement

Local businesses receive backlash for signage

(Aaron Hosman)
By Christiana Ford
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You have probably seen local multiple businesses announcing they’re open and displaying their latest sales. But, not all of them are legally allowed to be open.

Now, the city is paying closer attention and warning businesses to take their signage down.

About a week ago, the City of Lansing warned Makhoul to take down the large cupcake sign parked right in front of his shop.

“Just told me that I had to take down my large sign because it was a nuisance or temporary sign and the city of Lansing was enforcing temporary signage,” he said.

But, as the shop opens for the day, the sign is going right back up.

“It does frustrate me. It’s just a simple sign that lets people know we’re open and we’re welcoming people for business and if that signs not there, people don’t see it and it doesn’t stand out so people don’t come in,” Makhoul said.

The City says code enforcement officers are out every day making sure permits and zoning codes are uniformly applied across the city.

A code enforcement officer gave Wild Wild West Tobacco a warning for their signs in the public right of way, which is the area between the sidewalk and the street.

The city only permits one temporary sign for no more than 30 days in a year.

“We can’t have inflatable tube mans outside, which is another form of advertisement or the actual flags that say Boost Mobile or Xfinity on them. We can’t have those out there either,” said Derrick, manager of Boost Mobile. “It really does decrease the volume that we get in each store... driving down sales, especially during the time of the pandemic it’s very critical for us.”

For now, Wild Wild West Tobacco and Boost Mobile say they’ll comply and will just have to find another way to reel in the business.

Many business owners say they too have been told they’re breaking the rules.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Businesses receive backlash for signs

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Businesses receive backlash for signs

News

Lansing changing health care benefits for retired city workers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis and Nicole Buchmann
The changes would effect the health care plans for more than 1,330 retired city workers, and would take effect beginning Jan. 1.

News

MAC football is set to return this fall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
This comes after a unanimous vote from the conference’s 12 presidents on Friday.

News

MDOT concerned with increase of road and work zone fatalities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
As of September, 730 people have died on Michigan roads.

Latest News

News

Health officials confirm 929 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The state totals now sit at 120,526 cases and 6,708 deaths.

News

Governor Whitmer reopens movie theaters, strengthens mask requirements in schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
On Oct. 9, numerous previously closed businesses are slated to reopen statewide.

News

Addiction Recovery Housing Program prepares for grand opening of four newly remodeled homes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
The homes are getting a needed facelift with new paint, furniture, electrical work, and appliances.

News

The Central Great Lakes Weigh Off is seeking the heaviest pumpkin in Michigan

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Beyond the pride of having the heftiest veggies, the person with heaviest pumpkin will win a prize of $1,000.

News

16-year-old seriously injured in crash on 127

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
According to Dewitt Charter Township Police Chief Mike Gute the victim was traveling at excessive speed.

News

Second Lady Karen Pence to highlight veteran beekeeping training in East Lansing

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Heroes to Hives is a program through MSU Extension that aims to address financial and personal wellness of veterans.