Local businesses receive backlash for signage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You have probably seen local multiple businesses announcing they’re open and displaying their latest sales. But, not all of them are legally allowed to be open.

Now, the city is paying closer attention and warning businesses to take their signage down.

About a week ago, the City of Lansing warned Makhoul to take down the large cupcake sign parked right in front of his shop.

“Just told me that I had to take down my large sign because it was a nuisance or temporary sign and the city of Lansing was enforcing temporary signage,” he said.

But, as the shop opens for the day, the sign is going right back up.

“It does frustrate me. It’s just a simple sign that lets people know we’re open and we’re welcoming people for business and if that signs not there, people don’t see it and it doesn’t stand out so people don’t come in,” Makhoul said.

The City says code enforcement officers are out every day making sure permits and zoning codes are uniformly applied across the city.

A code enforcement officer gave Wild Wild West Tobacco a warning for their signs in the public right of way, which is the area between the sidewalk and the street.

The city only permits one temporary sign for no more than 30 days in a year.

“We can’t have inflatable tube mans outside, which is another form of advertisement or the actual flags that say Boost Mobile or Xfinity on them. We can’t have those out there either,” said Derrick, manager of Boost Mobile. “It really does decrease the volume that we get in each store... driving down sales, especially during the time of the pandemic it’s very critical for us.”

For now, Wild Wild West Tobacco and Boost Mobile say they’ll comply and will just have to find another way to reel in the business.

Many business owners say they too have been told they’re breaking the rules.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.