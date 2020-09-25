16-year-old seriously injured in crash on 127

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - A 16-year-old female from St. Johns admitted to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing with life threatening injuries after a car crash on US-127 near Round Lake Road.

According to Dewitt Charter Township Police Chief Mike Gute the victim was traveling at excessive speed Friday morning when her vehicle lost control on the freeway. The 16-year-old was the only person in vehicle. She was not wearing a seat belt, and was ejected from the vehicle, which rolled over and caught on fire.

A state trooper driving by was able to get the car fire put out. Emergency responders transported her to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

This is a developing story and WILX News 10 will update it as more information comes in.

