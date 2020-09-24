Watch: Lansing woman charged with killing 3 in house fire due in court Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Abbieana Williams is due in court at 9:30 a.m. Thursday for a probable cause hearing. Police say Williams set her boyfriend’s mom’s house on fire. Mellisa Weston and her two grandchildren were inside the house at the time of the fire and died.

Williams is charged with three counts of homicide and three counts of arson for the fire that was set to the home at 1450 Elizabeth St.

In a police affidavit, a friend of Williams told Lansing Police that Williams was angry at her boyfriend because she thought he was cheating on her.

Court records say that Williams sent a text to her boyfriend that said “I’m outside your mom’s house. I hope your mom likes being burned alive.”

Court records also say that a woman with a similar description to Williams, borrowed a lighter from a neighbor on Elizabeth St. Not long after, the neighbor lost sight of the woman and the house was on fire. Records indicate that Williams' boyfriend was seen with the lighter afterward too.

