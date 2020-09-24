Advertisement

Uber riders required to take selfie if maskless

(KOTA)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WILX) - Starting Thursday, if a driver reports to Uber that a rider wasn’t wearing a mask, that rider will be required to take a selfie with their face covered before they’re able to take another trip with Uber.

The company said in a statement that they believe accountability is a two-way street and have implemented policies and built technology to promote shared accountability.

Riders have been required to wear masks since May. Since the implementation of the policy, more than 1,250 riders have had their access to the Uber app removed after multiple reports from drivers.

Drivers and delivery people have already been required to take a selfie to verify they are wearing a mask before they can start using the app to drive. Now they are extending the same technology to riders.

For more information on how the feature works for riders see HERE.

