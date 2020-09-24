Advertisement

Turf at Giants’ Stadium Cleared by NFL

MetLife Stadium, Photo Date: January 20, 2014 / Cropped Photo: Anthony Quintano @ Flickr / CC BY 2.0 / (MGN)
MetLife Stadium, Photo Date: January 20, 2014 / Cropped Photo: Anthony Quintano @ Flickr / CC BY 2.0 / (MGN) (GIM)
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
-EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - The turf at MetLife Stadium is good to go for Sunday’s game between the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers. The NFL says an inspection of the field yesterday found that the Field Turf surface meets all applicable standards and protocols for its field surfaces. The league said the examination was conducted by representatives from the NFL, NFLPA, MetLife Stadium, the Giants and Jets, Field Turf and the independent field inspector. It was conducted after the 49ers lodged complaints that the “sticky” surface caused at least four players to sustain knee injuries in a 31-13 win over the Jets last Sunday.

