Trump rally attendee tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has been notified of at least one person who attended President Donald Trump’s Sept. 10 rally in Freeland who has since tested positive for COVID-19.

“The department is unable to say whether this person already had COVID-19 prior to attending the rally or whether the individual contracted COVID-19 at the rally,” said Public Information Officer Bob Wheaton. “The department is unaware at this time of any outbreak associated with the rally, however, there is always a risk for COVID-19 to be spread at gatherings. This is why it’s so important for people to wear masks and socially distance.”

According to Wheaton it’s possible that MDHHS officials could identify an outbreak associated with the event.

“Outbreaks are not necessarily determined within 14 days of when exposure occurred. It takes time for people to be tested and for local health department to complete case investigations,” he said.

It is estimated that there were 10,000 people in attendance at the rally, which was held at MBS International Airport.

