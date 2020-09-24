Tigers Eliminated From Playoffs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers open a four game series in Kansas City against the Royals Thursday night with last place on the line between the teams in the American League’s Central Division. The Tigers have a 22-32 record after being swept to games at Minnesota, losing 7-6 Wednesday night. The Tigers may have to end the season at home Monday against the Cardinals if St. Louis is involved in the playoffs. Otherwise the Tigers' season ends Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.