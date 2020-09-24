Advertisement

Tigers Eliminated From Playoffs

Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario, right, celebrates with Miguel Cabrera after they scored on Candelario's two-run home run during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers open a four game series in Kansas City against the Royals Thursday night with last place on the line between the teams in the American League’s Central Division. The Tigers have a 22-32 record after being swept to games at Minnesota, losing 7-6 Wednesday night. The Tigers may have to end the season at home Monday against the Cardinals if St. Louis is involved in the playoffs. Otherwise the Tigers' season ends Sunday.

