Pac-12 football to kick off in fall

By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19. Two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that the conference’s presidents had voted to stage a fall season, though the start date was unclear. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the Pac-12 had not finalized an official announcement.

