Online classes the norm for rest of year, colleges say

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Leaders at Michigan’s three largest research universities say online classes will likely last for the entire academic year, keeping many students out of classrooms until next fall. The presidents of the University of Michigan, Michigan State University and Wayne State University spoke during a Lansing Economic Club event Thursday. Mark Schlissel of U-M said the development of coronavirus vaccines will be important in any broad return to in-person instruction. About 20% of U-M classes now are in-person. M. Roy Wilson of Wayne State in Detroit said the winter semester will look like the current term. Samuel Stanley Jr. at MSU says he’ll be watching how other colleges perform with in-person classes.

