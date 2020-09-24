Advertisement

Northwest High School cancels game against Harper Creek after positive COVID-19 test

(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Northwest Community Schools (NWCS) sent a letter to parents informing them that a staff member at Northwest High School (NWHS) has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result all NWHS athletic practices and games for Thursday and Friday have been cancelled, and the school will conduct virtual learning on Friday.

In the letter they said the Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) and district protocols have been followed to isolate the individual diagnosed with COVID-19. The JCHD has not recommended that NWCS send NWHS students home early Thursday. NWHS will be virtual on Friday as a precaution, including students and staff members. As no other building in NWCS has been affected all other buildings will continue normal operations on Friday.

The district will conduct contact tracing with the JCHD as well as a thorough disinfecting of the building. Individuals who are considered close contacts because of this case will be or have been contacted by either JCHD or NWCS.

