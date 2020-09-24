Nationals Eliminated From Playoffs

-WASHINGTON (AP) - The Washington Nationals have been mathematically eliminated from reaching the playoffs a year after winning the World Series. That extends a trend: No team has won the World Series in consecutive years since the 2000 New York Yankees capped a run of three titles in a row, making the current drought the longest in Major League Baseball without a repeat champion. The Nationals got off to a 19-31 start for the second season in a row. This time, there were not enough games to dig out of that hole. Washington woke up today with a 23-33 record and in last place in the NL East.