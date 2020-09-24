Nadal Begins Bid For French Title

-PARIS (AP) - Rafael Nadal will begin his bid for a record-extending 13th French Open title against Egor Gerasimov in the first round of the tournament, which starts Sunday. The 34-year-old Nadal is aiming to equal the absent Roger Federer’s men’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles. Serena Williams starts her attempt for a record-equaling 24th major against Kristie Ahn in all-American matchup. Williams turns 39 on Saturday. She fell short in her bid to equal Margaret Court’s record at the U.S. Open. WIlliams has won the French Open three times. Today’s draw also pits top-ranked Novak Djokovic (NOH'-vak JOH'-kuh-vich) against No. 80 Mikael Ymer of Sweden.