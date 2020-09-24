Advertisement

Mid-Michigan photoshoot turns into a surprise double proposal

What started as a simple photoshoot ended in a double proposal.
By Rachel Sweet
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOHN’S, Mich. (WILX) - What started as a simple photoshoot ended in a double proposal.

“Having a double engagement as you will put it, it’s pretty amazing that two people are on the same page and I’m just glad that we’re on the same page. We got to share this moment together,” said Austin Montgomery.

Lansing couple Austin Montgomery and Ashlynn Almazan have been together for two years. Ashlynn said they both knew they wanted to get married someday, but were waiting for the right moment. On Sept. 13, she scheduled a photoshoot for a surprise engagement ready to propose to Austin.

“So she started doing like the small little posing things and I kind of knew where she was going with it. So, I started freaking out a little bit and I’m like ‘oh man I don’t know how I’m going to do this,” said Austin.

“So I asked him if he would marry me and I was like 'woo I’m so glad that is over can we get these pictures over with,” added Ashlynn.

Little did she know Austin was getting ready to propose to her.

“When she did it first, it was definitely a surprise for me and I wanted to incorporate our daughter in that and I asked her if -- I told her to tell mommy that I love her very much and she did and as she was doing that- that kind of took her attention off of me and I was able to get down on one knee then ask the love of my life to marry me,” said Austin.

Photographer Joyce Feldpausch of Station Blue Photography loved their story so much she asked if she could post it on social media where it eventually went viral.

“I was completely shocked because people have reached out to me on social media like ‘how did you keep two secrets’? That they both were proposing. I had no clue that they both were proposing. She did not know that he was proposing,” said Joyce.

“I did not expect it to have such a good response,” she added.

The couple says they plan to hold off on planning the wedding until May 2022 to make sure they can have all their family and friends at the ceremony.

