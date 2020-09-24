Michigan Legislature eases processing of absentee ballots

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan lawmakers have voted to make it easier for clerks to process a surge in absentee ballots in the battleground state’s presidential election by letting them start a day earlier than usual. Officials currently cannot remove ballots from outer envelopes until 7 a.m. on Election Day, which is Nov. 3 this year. The legislation would let them be opened between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, in cities or townships with at least 25,000 residents. Ballots would have to remain in secrecy envelopes until being counted on Nov. 3. The Republican-led Legislature passed the bill overwhelmingly Thursday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.