Michigan Center goes online, no sports for two weeks

MICHIGAN CENTER, Mich. (WILX) - In a press release Thursday Brady Cook, Superintendent of Michigan Center School District, announced that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. Cook said that after discussion with the Jackson County Health Department, the decision was made to transition to remote learning.

The school will go online entirely starting Friday, Sept. 25 and parents or guardians have the option to pick up their children early today. All building staff will use the next three school days, which includes Friday, Monday and Tuesday, to check in with students, provide additional supports and allow students to get caught up on late or missing work.

In addition there will be no school practices, contests or events of any kind as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. That policy is effective immediately and will remain in effect until Friday, Oct. 9.

