Advertisement

Michigan Center goes online, no sports for two weeks

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN CENTER, Mich. (WILX) - In a press release Thursday Brady Cook, Superintendent of Michigan Center School District, announced that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. Cook said that after discussion with the Jackson County Health Department, the decision was made to transition to remote learning.

The school will go online entirely starting Friday, Sept. 25 and parents or guardians have the option to pick up their children early today. All building staff will use the next three school days, which includes Friday, Monday and Tuesday, to check in with students, provide additional supports and allow students to get caught up on late or missing work.

In addition there will be no school practices, contests or events of any kind as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. That policy is effective immediately and will remain in effect until Friday, Oct. 9.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Northwest High School cancels game against Harper Creek after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The district will conduct contact tracing with the Jackson County Health Department.

News

City of Jackson looking for high school students to join council

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The City of Jackson invites high school students who are residents to apply for positions within the newly-created Youth Council.

News

MDHHS makes recommendations about Halloween trick-or-treating

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The only thing that should be scary about Halloween is the costumes.

Breaking

Road worker killed in crash on Sherwood Hwy.

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Sherwood Hwy. is closed at Cook Rd. until further notice.

Latest News

News

Health officials confirm 982 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
As of September 24, Michigan health officials have reported 982 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 8 deaths.

News

Local shelter reduces adoption fees during BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Between the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Laura, some shelters have seen a significant influx of animals in need.

News

Trump rally attendee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
It’s possible that health officials could identify an outbreak associated with the event.

News

M-50 resurfacing project in Brooklyn underway

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The work will require single-lane closures on M-50.

News

Uber riders required to take selfie if maskless

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The company said in a statement that they believe accountability is a two-way street.

WILX

WATCH: Lansing woman charged with killing 3 in house fire due in court Thursday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
Abbieana Williams is charged with three counts of arson and three counts of homicide.