MDHHS makes recommendations about Halloween trick-or-treating

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The only thing that should be scary about Halloween is the costumes. That’s why the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has issued some recommendations on how to safely celebrate the holiday during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The way we celebrate Halloween in Michigan will be different this year due to COVID-19,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “However, there are still many ways to celebrate safely. The guidance MDHHS issued today provides tips for trick-or-treaters and their parents along with homeowners who wish to hand out treats.”

It is recommended that you stay home if you are sick and to maintain social distancing of at least six feet. Also, residents are encouraged to consider hosting virtual parties instead of in-person Halloween gatherings.

In addition to the MDHHS guidance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also issued recommendations this week. CDC considers trick-or-treating a high-risk activity and offers alternative activities to consider as well as safety tips if parents and children choose to trick-or-treat.

