M-50 resurfacing project in Brooklyn underway

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing more than $950,000 to perform resurfacing, cold milling, pavement repairs, sidewalk ramp upgrades, and pavement markings on M-50 in Brooklyn.

Work will start on 6 a.m. pm on Monday, Sept. 28, and is estimated to be completed by 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1. During that time the work will require single-lane closures on M-50. Motorists should expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.

In a statement, officials from MDOT said the work will provide a smoother driving surface, increasing safety and integrity. They say the new surface will also help preserve the lower layers of the roadway.

