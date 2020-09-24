Advertisement

M-50 resurfacing project in Brooklyn underway

(John Dougherty/KTVF)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing more than $950,000 to perform resurfacing, cold milling, pavement repairs, sidewalk ramp upgrades, and pavement markings on M-50 in Brooklyn.

Work will start on 6 a.m. pm on Monday, Sept. 28, and is estimated to be completed by 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1. During that time the work will require single-lane closures on M-50. Motorists should expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.

In a statement, officials from MDOT said the work will provide a smoother driving surface, increasing safety and integrity. They say the new surface will also help preserve the lower layers of the roadway.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump rally attendee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
It’s possible that health officials could identify an outbreak associated with the event.

News

Uber riders required to take selfie if maskless

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The company said in a statement that they believe accountability is a two-way street.

WILX

WATCH: Lansing woman charged with killing 3 in house fire due in court Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
Abbieana Williams is charged with three counts of arson and three counts of homicide.

Community

Whitmer Wants Michigan to go Carbon Neutral

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Zaria Phillips and Associated Press
Michigan Carbon Neutral Pledge

Latest News

Local

PW coach quarantined for first game

Updated: 12 hours ago
PW coach quarantined for first game

News

Ingham County Health Department makes a statement about Halloween

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail shared her thoughts after the CDC recommends people not to trick or treat this year to slow the spread of COVID-19.

News

Mid-Michigan photoshoot turns into a surprise double proposal

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
What started as a simple photoshoot ended in a double proposal.

News

Local haunted houses work to keep the spooky season safe

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
While trick-or-treating may be up in the air this Halloween, haunted houses are beginning to open in Mid-Michigan.

News

Aerial treatment to continue another night

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Currently, confirmed cases of EEE include a Barry County resident and 32 animals.

VOD Recordings

Meridian Twp. fire under investigation

Updated: 15 hours ago
Meridian Twp. fire under investigation