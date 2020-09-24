Advertisement

Local shelter reduces adoption fees during BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event

BISSELL Empty The Shelters event
BISSELL Empty The Shelters event(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On October 1-4, BISSELL Pet Foundation (BPF) is teaming up with 160 shelter partners in 33 states to reduce adoption fees and find forever homes during their Empty the Shelters event.

Between the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent Hurricane Laura, some shelters have seen a significant influx of animals in need. During Empty the Shelters, BPF sponsors adoption fees so adopters pay $25 or less. Multiple shelters are participating in Michigan, including the Capital Area Humane Society in Lansing.

“BPF is happy to host Empty the Shelters events as our budget allows because we know it works for our shelter partners and the pets in their care,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “By sponsoring adoption fees during Empty The Shelter, we make it a win-win for everyone involved.”

All animals included in the Empty the Shelters promotion will be microchipped and spayed or neutered to prevent further pet homelessness. BPF will also honor foster-to-adopt cases that begin Oct 1-4 and are finalized up to one week after the event.

Since the program’s inception in 2016, Empty The Shelters has helped 40,550 shelter pets find homes.

