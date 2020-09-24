Advertisement

Local schools alert football fans about streaming scam

(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As many fans will be watching football games online due to COVID-19, Grand Ledge and DeWitt are warning people to be careful when signing up for websites that offer to stream games.

DeWitt Public Schools posted on Facebook that a website called “Sports for Sports Lovers” is falsely advertising that it is streaming Friday night’s game.

Please note that a recent post regarding live football this Friday with Grand Ledge was not legit. Please insure that...

Posted by DeWitt Public Schools on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

DeWitt Athletic Director Mike Brya says he’s never heard of the site and warns both fans of The Panthers and Grand Ledge to not use it.

“This just kind of popped up on our athletic office last night. I don’t know anything about this company. I just know that Dewitt Public Schools is not in partnership with them,” said Brya.

Brya says the best thing to do is to check with each individual school before purchasing a stream.

In fact, the MHSAA says fans should only use the NFHS Network, YouTube, or the independent site the school is using to stream games.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Group from Eaton Rapids heading to Louisiana to assist with hurricane disaster relief

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
Local group heads to Louisiana for hurricane relief efforts.

News

MI Safe Start Dashboard map gets makeover to ease confusion

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Cody Butler
Until now, the map used the same colors as governor Gretchen Whitmer’s economic re-opening plan.

News

Northwest High School cancels game against Harper Creek after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The district will conduct contact tracing with the Jackson County Health Department.

News

City of Jackson looking for high school students to join council

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The City of Jackson invites high school students who are residents to apply for positions within the newly-created Youth Council.

Latest News

News

MDHHS makes recommendations about Halloween trick-or-treating

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The only thing that should be scary about Halloween is the costumes.

Breaking

UPDATE: Road worker killed in crash on Sherwood Hwy. has been identified

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The road worker has been identified.

News

Michigan Center goes online, no sports for two weeks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
There will be no school practices, contests or events of any kind as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

News

Health officials confirm 982 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
As of September 24, Michigan health officials have reported 982 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 8 deaths.

News

Local shelter reduces adoption fees during BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Between the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Laura, some shelters have seen a significant influx of animals in need.

News

Trump rally attendee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
It’s possible that health officials could identify an outbreak associated with the event.