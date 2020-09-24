Local schools alert football fans about streaming scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As many fans will be watching football games online due to COVID-19, Grand Ledge and DeWitt are warning people to be careful when signing up for websites that offer to stream games.

DeWitt Public Schools posted on Facebook that a website called “Sports for Sports Lovers” is falsely advertising that it is streaming Friday night’s game.

Please note that a recent post regarding live football this Friday with Grand Ledge was not legit. Please insure that... Posted by DeWitt Public Schools on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

DeWitt Athletic Director Mike Brya says he’s never heard of the site and warns both fans of The Panthers and Grand Ledge to not use it.

“This just kind of popped up on our athletic office last night. I don’t know anything about this company. I just know that Dewitt Public Schools is not in partnership with them,” said Brya.

Brya says the best thing to do is to check with each individual school before purchasing a stream.

In fact, the MHSAA says fans should only use the NFHS Network, YouTube, or the independent site the school is using to stream games.

