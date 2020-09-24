Advertisement

Local haunted houses work to keep the spooky season safe

Jackson's Underworld opens for the spooky season.
Jackson's Underworld opens for the spooky season.(WILX)
By Nicole Buchmann
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - While trick-or-treating may be up in the air this Halloween, haunted houses are beginning to open in Mid-Michigan.

Local haunted houses say they are ready for a safe...and spooky season.

At the popular Jackson’s Underworld, a 4-story haunted house in Jackson County, the actors won’t be the only ones masked up this year.

“Remember to bring in a mask. We cant let you come in without it,” said Taylor Kuehne, the assistant manager.

From face masks on zombies....

“It kind of takes away from their make-up, but we made it work,” said Kuehne.

To jump scares from a distance....

“In a room like this, an actor would come from a different corner as a opposed to being close up,” described Jessica Hughes, the co-operations manager.

And sanitizing the spooky rooms.....

“Heavily touched surfaces have either been removed and screens that separate different rooms are being cleaned every 30 minutes," said Hughes.

These are all the new realities of opening a haunted house in 2020.

“We have spent countless hours reading through the executive orders and creating our COVID response plans, so we are able to open and operate safely,” said Hughes.

This means re-imagining their scares and spooky spots.

“We definitely have put in a lot more animatronics this year to fill some of those spaces,” said Hughes. “I would say we still have the same amount of actors on staff, but they are spread out.”

Guests will also be spread out more this year....while waiting in line and while walking through the house.

“We have three minute spacing, so they will keep going and three minutes later we will send another group in. That way people don’t catch up with another group,” explained Kuehne.

Jackson’s Underworld has been open for the past two weeks. Staff says they are surprised by the overwhelming response.

“The community seems to be ready to participate in things, but safely,” said Hughes. “We are monitoring our numbers and tickets are being sold online so we can follow capacity guidelines.”

The Jackson County Health Department says keeping capacity low is key-especially as Halloween attractions get more popular as the holiday approaches.

“Places like these...while they may seem large, wearing the mask, keeping the 6 feet, keeping the crowds out of those buildings are the key pieces there,” said Rashmi Travis, the Jackson County Health Officer.

Jackson’s Underworld says it would work with the health department and follow recommendations if a guest or staff member tests positive for COVID-19.

The Health Department adds that when going to attractions like this, it’s important to be mindful of who you go with. They say that even if you go with friends or others outside your household, you should try to keep your distance.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Aerial treatment to continue another night

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Currently, confirmed cases of EEE include a Barry County resident and 32 animals.

VOD Recordings

Meridian Twp. fire under investigation

Updated: 1 hours ago
Meridian Twp. fire under investigation

VOD Recordings

Thousands of criminal records wiped

Updated: 1 hours ago
Thousands of criminal records wiped

News

Okemos racer overcomes injury

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Michael Johnson was paralyzed at age 12. Now, he’s racing - and competing - professionally behind the wheel.

Latest News

Sports

Pewamo-Westphalia assistant coach takes over head coaching duties due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Seth Wells
Nathan Thelen leads P-W over Laingsburg in head coaching debut.

VOD Recordings

Impression 5 Science Center reopens to public

Updated: 2 hours ago
Impression 5 Science Center reopens to public

VOD Recordings

Convictions could be wiped clean by bill

Updated: 2 hours ago
Convictions could be wiped clean by bill

News

Parents and students protest at Unmask The Athletes rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
On Wednesday, parents and young athletes gathered at the Capitol to protest face masks.

National Politics

Trump tightens Cuba sanctions as he woos Cuban-American vote

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
President Trump said the new steps announced by the Treasury Department will ensure that U.S. dollars do not fund the Cuban government, but go directly to the everyday Cubans.

News

Michigan man arrested for vehicle theft on Okemos Rd.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Right around 9 a.m. on Monday, Ingham County Sheriff officials were called to a business on Okemos Rd. near 1-96 in Alaiedon Township for a vehicle theft report.