Ingham County Health Department makes a statement about Halloween

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Making plans during the upcoming Halloween season is going to be tricky.

Health officials say that it will be important to be informed and flexible this year.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail shared her thoughts after the CDC recommends people not to trick-or-treat this year to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The CDC says some of the high-risk activities include trunk-or-treat, indoor costume parties, haunted houses, and more.

Officer Vail says trick-or-treating guidelines might be different depending on the community.

“I think it’s going to be a community by community decision. I think that it is going to take us -- you know, things change so rapidly we could continue to this downward trend and be at a very different place or we could continue to have a spike and have more concerns. But within the next few weeks, unfortunately, for me right now, it’s really hard to see where things might go even more than a week at a time,” said Officer Vail.

As of right now, Officer Vail says she won’t have a full statement on trick-or-treating until early October.

She also says she does not think she’ll have to issue any orders to stop trick-or-treating.

