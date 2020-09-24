In My View 9/24/2020: College sports budget cuts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You know college athletics are in future financial trouble regardless of the pandemic when Ohio State eliminates 35 jobs and furloughs many more staff members to offset a $100 million deficit for the fiscal year. And I believe many cuts will continue even after the pandemic ends and colleges can sell tickets again because the losses are so great and were on the edge of financial issues even prior to the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.