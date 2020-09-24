Advertisement

Health officials confirm 982 new coronavirus cases

By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of September 24, Michigan health officials have reported 982 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 8 deaths. The state totals now sit at 119,597 cases and 6,700 deaths.

Clinton County reports 577 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reports 566 cases and 10 deaths.

Ingham County reports 3,289 cases and 47 deaths.

Jackson County reports 1,013 cases and 42 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 468 cases and 30 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Northwest High School cancels game against Harper Creek after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The district will conduct contact tracing with the Jackson County Health Department.

News

City of Jackson looking for high school students to join council

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The City of Jackson invites high school students who are residents to apply for positions within the newly-created Youth Council.

News

MDHHS makes recommendations about Halloween trick-or-treating

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The only thing that should be scary about Halloween is the costumes.

Breaking

Road worker killed in crash on Sherwood Hwy.

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Sherwood Hwy. is closed at Cook Rd. until further notice.

News

Michigan Center goes online, no sports for two weeks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
There will be no school practices, contests or events of any kind as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Local shelter reduces adoption fees during BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Between the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Laura, some shelters have seen a significant influx of animals in need.

News

Trump rally attendee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
It’s possible that health officials could identify an outbreak associated with the event.

News

M-50 resurfacing project in Brooklyn underway

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The work will require single-lane closures on M-50.

News

Uber riders required to take selfie if maskless

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The company said in a statement that they believe accountability is a two-way street.

WILX

WATCH: Lansing woman charged with killing 3 in house fire due in court Thursday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
Abbieana Williams is charged with three counts of arson and three counts of homicide.