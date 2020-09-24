Health officials confirm 982 new coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of September 24, Michigan health officials have reported 982 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 8 deaths. The state totals now sit at 119,597 cases and 6,700 deaths.

Clinton County reports 577 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reports 566 cases and 10 deaths.

Ingham County reports 3,289 cases and 47 deaths.

Jackson County reports 1,013 cases and 42 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 468 cases and 30 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily here.

