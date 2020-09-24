City of Jackson looking for high school students to join council

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson invites high school students who are residents to apply for positions within the newly-created Youth Council. High school students who would like to make a difference and serve in their local government are encouraged to go after this opportunity.

The Jackson Youth Council will be a 10-member organization tasked with making recommendations to the City Council concerning the needs of children, families, and young adults. Councilmembers will also work on programming and initiatives.

To apply, candidates must write a 300-word essay and submit a teacher recommendation. The City of Jackson Human Relations Commission will interview and appoint members to the council.

The City would like all applications to be submitted by Nov. 13 for the first round of interviews.

