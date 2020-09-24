Advertisement

Charges Against Robert Kraft Dropped

In this Nov. 3, 2019 file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft waves to fans as he walks on the field prior to the team's NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
-FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft won’t face trial on charges he paid for massage parlor sex. Florida prosecutors announced today that they are dropping a misdemeanor charge against Kraft after a court blocked their use of video that allegedly shows him paying for sex at the Orchids of Asia spa in early 2019. A court ruled last month that the video cameras police secretly installed in the spa violated the customers' right to privacy. Kraft could still face a suspension from the National Football League.

