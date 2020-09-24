Advertisement

Aerial treatment to continue another night

(WNDU)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, an additional night of aerial treatment has been added to the plan. This comes after a Montcalm County resident was suspected to have contracted Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) following preliminary testing.

Additional treatment areas have also been added to address the location of a deer previously determined to have the virus. At this point and time, the EEE aerial treatment of high-risk areas within the state will be completed by Wednesday night.

“MDHHS will continue to monitor the situation and treatment zones could be added if new cases of EEE are found,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “Decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis. As we do not have consecutive days of a hard frost in the forecast, we urge residents to continue taking precautions against mosquito bites.”

Currently, confirmed cases of EEE include a Barry County resident and 32 animals. The impacted counties are the following: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clare, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Kent, Livingston, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo and Oakland.

The schedule is subject to change.

For more information on the aerial treatment, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local haunted houses work to keep the spooky season safe

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
While trick-or-treating may be up in the air this Halloween, haunted houses are beginning to open in Mid-Michigan.

VOD Recordings

Meridian Twp. fire under investigation

Updated: 1 hours ago
Meridian Twp. fire under investigation

VOD Recordings

Thousands of criminal records wiped

Updated: 1 hours ago
Thousands of criminal records wiped

News

Okemos racer overcomes injury

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Michael Johnson was paralyzed at age 12. Now, he’s racing - and competing - professionally behind the wheel.

Latest News

Sports

Pewamo-Westphalia assistant coach takes over head coaching duties due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Seth Wells
Nathan Thelen leads P-W over Laingsburg in head coaching debut.

VOD Recordings

Impression 5 Science Center reopens to public

Updated: 2 hours ago
Impression 5 Science Center reopens to public

VOD Recordings

Convictions could be wiped clean by bill

Updated: 2 hours ago
Convictions could be wiped clean by bill

News

Parents and students protest at Unmask The Athletes rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
On Wednesday, parents and young athletes gathered at the Capitol to protest face masks.

National Politics

Trump tightens Cuba sanctions as he woos Cuban-American vote

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
President Trump said the new steps announced by the Treasury Department will ensure that U.S. dollars do not fund the Cuban government, but go directly to the everyday Cubans.

News

Michigan man arrested for vehicle theft on Okemos Rd.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Right around 9 a.m. on Monday, Ingham County Sheriff officials were called to a business on Okemos Rd. near 1-96 in Alaiedon Township for a vehicle theft report.