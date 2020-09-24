Aerial treatment to continue another night

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, an additional night of aerial treatment has been added to the plan. This comes after a Montcalm County resident was suspected to have contracted Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) following preliminary testing.

Additional treatment areas have also been added to address the location of a deer previously determined to have the virus. At this point and time, the EEE aerial treatment of high-risk areas within the state will be completed by Wednesday night.

“MDHHS will continue to monitor the situation and treatment zones could be added if new cases of EEE are found,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “Decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis. As we do not have consecutive days of a hard frost in the forecast, we urge residents to continue taking precautions against mosquito bites.”

Currently, confirmed cases of EEE include a Barry County resident and 32 animals. The impacted counties are the following: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clare, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Kent, Livingston, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo and Oakland.

The schedule is subject to change.

For more information on the aerial treatment, click here.

