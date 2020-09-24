Aerial spraying against mosquito-borne disease is finished

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - More than 462,000 acres have been sprayed from the sky to prevent the spread of Eastern equine encephalitis in Michigan. The state health department says no additional treatment is planned. The illness has been confirmed in one person in Barry County as well as 30 horses and two deer. Another case in a human is suspected in Montcalm County. EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the U.S. It can be fatal and often leaves survivors with brain damage. The affected counties are Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clare, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Kent, Livingston, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo and Oakland.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.