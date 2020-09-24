Advertisement

Aerial spraying against mosquito-borne disease is finished

(MGN Image) -- The illness has been confirmed in one person in Barry County as well as 30 horses and two deer. Another case in a human is suspected in Montcalm County.
(MGN Image) -- The illness has been confirmed in one person in Barry County as well as 30 horses and two deer. Another case in a human is suspected in Montcalm County.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - More than 462,000 acres have been sprayed from the sky to prevent the spread of Eastern equine encephalitis in Michigan. The state health department says no additional treatment is planned. The illness has been confirmed in one person in Barry County as well as 30 horses and two deer. Another case in a human is suspected in Montcalm County. EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the U.S. It can be fatal and often leaves survivors with brain damage. The affected counties are Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clare, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Kent, Livingston, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo and Oakland.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ap

Michigan Legislature eases processing of absentee ballots

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Michigan lawmakers have voted to make it easier for clerks to process a surge in absentee ballots in the battleground state’s presidential election by letting them start a day earlier than usual.

Ap

Online classes the norm for rest of year, colleges say

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Leaders at Michigan’s three largest research universities say online classes will likely last for the entire academic year, keeping many students out of classrooms until next fall.

News

Group from Eaton Rapids heading to Louisiana to assist with hurricane disaster relief

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
Local group heads to Louisiana for hurricane relief efforts.

News

Local schools alert football fans about streaming scam

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Grand Ledge and DeWitt are warning people to be careful when signing up for websites that offer to stream games.

Latest News

News

MI Safe Start Dashboard map gets makeover to ease confusion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Until now, the map used the same colors as governor Gretchen Whitmer’s economic re-opening plan.

News

Northwest High School cancels game against Harper Creek after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The district will conduct contact tracing with the Jackson County Health Department.

News

City of Jackson looking for high school students to join council

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The City of Jackson invites high school students who are residents to apply for positions within the newly-created Youth Council.

News

MDHHS makes recommendations about Halloween trick-or-treating

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The only thing that should be scary about Halloween is the costumes.

Breaking

UPDATE: Road worker killed in crash on Sherwood Hwy. has been identified

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The road worker has been identified.

News

Michigan Center goes online, no sports for two weeks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
There will be no school practices, contests or events of any kind as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.