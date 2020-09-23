Watching Your Wallet: things that are cheaper in a pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The prices have not increased on everything this pandemic. In fact, there’s a lot of things that have gotten much cheaper.

News Ten Consumer Investigator Rachel Depompa has a look at what is considered less expensive.

There’s a lot of services and products you use often that are much cheaper right now.

Kyle James with the website: ratherbeshopping.com put this list together-- it is called “the 13 things that have gotten cheaper during the pandemic."

Gas-- is much cheaper right now. And if you need to fill up, it’s significantly less than this time last year.

Clothing is less expensive. Retail stores are hurting and trying to get you to buy. So, the coupons circulating right now are crazy good. Sometimes, the coupons are as much as 60-percent off an order.

Stores are also offering great free shipping deals and we’re seeing some new ones from stores that didn’t normally offer free shipping.

There’s also a lot of free streaming workouts available right now. That’s if you want to drop the membership and use the free alternatives to save a little money.

Auto manufacturers are offering a lot of 0-percent financing deals that run years if you need a new car.

And credit reports are free right now. All “Big 3” credit bureaus are offering free weekly online reports through April of 2021. Now, before COVID you could only get 1 free peek at your credit report a year through each credit bureau.

