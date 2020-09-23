Advertisement

Virus shutdown took a toll on routine health care for kids

Medicare and Medicaid Services finds that vaccinations, screening for childhood diseases, visits to the dentist and even mental health care dropped precipitously from March through May of this year.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Federal officials say a sharp decline in routine medical care for low-income children during the coronavirus shutdown will cause long-term harm if not reversed. A data snapshot released Wednesday by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services finds that vaccinations, screening for childhood diseases, visits to the dentist and even mental health care dropped precipitously from March through May of this year, when doctors' offices and hospitals put elective services on hold to confront the coronavirus. Officials say vaccine efforts need to go into overdrive to catch up.

