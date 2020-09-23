Advertisement

Two MSU staff members and 30 student-athletes test positive

(WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University conducted 369 COVID-19 tests from Sept. 15 to Sept. 21 on 328 student-athletes and 41 staff members. It resulted in 30 student-athletes and two staff members testing positive.

Those who have tested positive are in self-quarantine, but have daily check-ins with athletic training staff and medical personnel. More testing will be required before anyone can return back to workouts.

Since the beginning of June, Michigan State Athletics has conducted more than 2,320 COVID-19 tests on student-athletes and staff members. There have been at least 1,947 tests on student-athletes, with 123 positive results. Since June 15, there have been more than 374 tests on staff members with eight positive results. Keep in mind that some of these tests have been administered on campus and off campus.

All MSU-related COVID-19 data can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michigan Legislature approves 2021 state budget

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The plan increases investments in K-12 education and public safety.

News

Capital Area District Library interview

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

Impression 5 Science Center reopening to the public Thursday

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Cody Butler
Impression 5 has been mostly empty since March when the coronavirus began.

News

Lansing man arrested for armed robbery

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Michigan State Police and Lansing Police Department units located the vehicle a few moments later and attempted to stop the vehicle at MLK and Holmes Rd.

Latest News

News

Michigan Senate approves criminal record expungement bills

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
On Wednesday, the State Senate passed a bill to clear a person’s record of certain criminal charges after several years.

News

Body recovered after boy swept from northern Michigan pier

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Divers recovered the body of a 12-year-old Tennessee boy who was swept off a pier into Lake Michigan, authorities said Wednesday.

News

Health officials confirm 705 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
As of September 23, Michigan health officials have reported 705 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 12 deaths.

News

Abandoned dog rescued from cemetery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Witnesses say they could hear the dog crying on Sunday.

News

Car upside down after traffic crash in Eaton County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Damage to the vehicles was significant, and one ended up turned over.

Community

Former East Lansing Police Captain Announced New Chief

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Zaria Phillips
New ELPD Chief