Two MSU staff members and 30 student-athletes test positive

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University conducted 369 COVID-19 tests from Sept. 15 to Sept. 21 on 328 student-athletes and 41 staff members. It resulted in 30 student-athletes and two staff members testing positive.

Those who have tested positive are in self-quarantine, but have daily check-ins with athletic training staff and medical personnel. More testing will be required before anyone can return back to workouts.

Since the beginning of June, Michigan State Athletics has conducted more than 2,320 COVID-19 tests on student-athletes and staff members. There have been at least 1,947 tests on student-athletes, with 123 positive results. Since June 15, there have been more than 374 tests on staff members with eight positive results. Keep in mind that some of these tests have been administered on campus and off campus.

All MSU-related COVID-19 data can be found here.

