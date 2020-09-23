Taylor Missed Game Sunday Because of Freak Injury

-COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) - Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor missed Sunday’s game against Kansas City because a team doctor accidentally punctured his lung. That’s according to a person familiar with the case who spoke to The Associated Pres. Taylor was taken to the hospital shortly before kickoff because of difficulty breathing. Coach Anthony Lynn described it as a reaction to an injection. Taylor was released from the hospital Sunday night. The NFL Players Association says it has been in contact with Taylor and his agent and has started an investigation into the matter.