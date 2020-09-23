Advertisement

Some MSU students are not complying with the health department

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -“It is part of the public health code that they have to comply so they do receive a warning letter from us that says per this law you have to give us this information,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail.

Officer Vail told News 10 a lot of students have been refusing to give information to the county for contact tracing; causing the department to have problems.

“Large availability of testing followed by contact tracing followed by isolation and quarantine is the way to contain the spread of this virus. So, when we can’t do that we have no way to contain this,” said officer Vail.

The public health code states that people have to comply with the health department. If they decide not to, they will receive a warning letter. Officer Vail says if they need to they will get the university involved.

“You know, in the rare instances where folks are not participating in that efforts, we do have ways to re-enforce our expectations through our campus compact,” said Dan Olsen, Deputy Spokesperson for MSU.

The compact states, “In return for being part of the MSU community, by this compact, I am taking personal responsibility in order to protect the health and safety of myself and others. My actions will impact everyone.”

“Its always an education first approach, but you know more severe consequences could be suspension from the university and expulsion,” added Olsen.

One MSU student who wanted to remain anonymous says they are frustrated with their fellow students for not taking the virus as seriously as others.

“They’re putting everyone in the community at risk and I just think that’s super irresponsible. If you already going to put yourself at a higher risk and you not going to help officials out it’s just disrespectful to everybody in the community. Colleges are places that people live, not just where we study.”

Officer Vail says a little more than 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases came from the university the week of September 21st.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

Watching Your Wallet: zero out your credit cards

Updated: 2 hours ago
Watching Your Wallet: zero out your credit cards

VOD Recordings

Ronna McDaniel on Trump bus tour

Updated: 3 hours ago
Ronna McDaniel on Trump bus tour

VOD Recordings

Americans moving back in with parents

Updated: 3 hours ago
Americans moving back in with parents

VOD Recordings

Study finds how to kill COVID-19 on masks

Updated: 3 hours ago
Study finds how to kill COVID-19 on masks

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Officials push for more ballot drop boxes

Updated: 4 hours ago
Officials push for more ballot drop boxes

VOD Recordings

Ingham County Health Officer has concerns about Big Ten return

Updated: 4 hours ago
Ingham County Health Officer has concerns about Big Ten return

News

Ingham County Health Department has concerns regarding Big Ten football return

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
On Tuesday, Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail gave her thoughts on the Big Ten return.

VOD Recordings

Police search for stolen restaurant trailer

Updated: 6 hours ago
Police search for stolen restaurant trailer

News

Lansing is making absentee ballot drop boxes more available

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Tuesday at least 2.39 million voters requested absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 General Election.

News

New study: More adults living with their parents now more than ever

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
The Pew Research Center published a recent study that claims more adults in the United States are living with their parents as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.