Some MSU students are not complying with the health department

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -“It is part of the public health code that they have to comply so they do receive a warning letter from us that says per this law you have to give us this information,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail.

Officer Vail told News 10 a lot of students have been refusing to give information to the county for contact tracing; causing the department to have problems.

“Large availability of testing followed by contact tracing followed by isolation and quarantine is the way to contain the spread of this virus. So, when we can’t do that we have no way to contain this,” said officer Vail.

The public health code states that people have to comply with the health department. If they decide not to, they will receive a warning letter. Officer Vail says if they need to they will get the university involved.

“You know, in the rare instances where folks are not participating in that efforts, we do have ways to re-enforce our expectations through our campus compact,” said Dan Olsen, Deputy Spokesperson for MSU.

The compact states, “In return for being part of the MSU community, by this compact, I am taking personal responsibility in order to protect the health and safety of myself and others. My actions will impact everyone.”

“Its always an education first approach, but you know more severe consequences could be suspension from the university and expulsion,” added Olsen.

One MSU student who wanted to remain anonymous says they are frustrated with their fellow students for not taking the virus as seriously as others.

“They’re putting everyone in the community at risk and I just think that’s super irresponsible. If you already going to put yourself at a higher risk and you not going to help officials out it’s just disrespectful to everybody in the community. Colleges are places that people live, not just where we study.”

Officer Vail says a little more than 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases came from the university the week of September 21st.

