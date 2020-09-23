Advertisement

Saving the music: Bipartisan bill aims to aid struggling independent venues

More than 2,000 independent music venues band together to ask Congress for federal assistance
By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Music fans across the country are missing live shows as thousands of venues remain closed.

“We have no revenue, we have enormous overhead, and no view into when we’re going to get to reopen," said Audrey Fix Schaefer, the director of communications for I.M.P., which owns several music venues in the D.C.- Baltimore region.

Since April, Fix Schaefer has also been part of the National Independent Venue Association, or NIVA. It’s a new organization representing more than 2,000 concert hall owners and promoters fighting for federal assistance to stay open.

“Venues are going under right now, because Congress has not acted,” Fix Schaefer said.

According to a survey of NIVA’s members in March, 90% of them said their venues would be forced to close if the pandemic lasted more than six months without federal funding.

Now, that fear is becoming a reality.

Most independent venues did not qualify for earlier coronavirus relief from the federal government. The Paycheck Protection Program did not allow venues to use money towards expenses like rent. Some have tried outdoor or livestreamed performances to bring in cash, but they say it’s not enough to pay the bills. Most venues have remained closed until they can host crowds again.

“Music in America is such an important part of our culture," Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said. "And it’s also a huge economic driver.”

Klobuchar and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) wrote the bipartisan Save Our Stages Act. The bill would provide $10 billion in funding for venues to cover expenses like rent, utilities, and other operating costs. In Cornyn’s home state, that means aid for venues in Austin, a city known for live music. For Klobuchar’s state of Minnesota, the bill could help venues such as First Avenue in Minneapolis, where Prince famously performed.

“We all recognize the nature of the emergency and the need to respond in a big and bold way," Cornyn said.

The senators are trying to make sure the legislation is included in the next broad coronavirus relief package. But with negotiations stalled in Congress, and so many different industries seeking help, it’s unclear if and when the music will play again.

Both senators emphasize that this bill would help small to mid-size music venues. Visit the NIVA website to find a list of impacted locations in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim and Photojournalist/Editor Tyler Smith contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Election News

In battleground states, Catholics are a pivotal swing vote

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:10 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
For decades, Roman Catholic voters have been a pivotal swing vote in U.S. presidential elections.

News

GOP Chair will visit Lansing Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:36 AM EDT
Michigan native and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel will be in Lansing Tuesday.

News

Some Michigan ballots list incorrect nominees for Vice President

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:41 AM EDT
|
By Cody Butler
About 400 Military and Overseas Ballots listed the candidates for Vice President incorrectly.

News

Gov. Whitmer “distressed” as President Trump set to hold a rally in Michigan Thursday

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:07 AM EDT
|
By Spencer Soicher
President Trump is supposed to land near Saginaw at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Election News

Gov. Whitmer "distressed" as President Trump set to hold a rally in Michigan

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT
News 10's Spencer Soicher is at the Michigan State Capitol with the latest details.

Latest News

Election News

VP Mike Pence visits Michigan to give remarks

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT
|
By Jake Draugelis
The marathon campaign day comes immediately following the four-day GOP convention.

National

Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT
|
Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal.

National

RNC Day 2: Republicans rally behind Trump

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT
|
Republicans seek to flip the Democrats' script with their own pandemic-era convention.

Election News

Press briefing with Gov. Whitmer and Sen. Booker

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:17 AM EDT
|
By Jake Draugelis
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Senator Cory Booker discuss the state of the economy.

Election News

What happened at the Republican National Convention Night One

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT
|
By Jake Draugelis
It is time once again to pick candidates, rally the parties, and choose who will lead the United States of America for the next four years.

Election News

RNC formally renominates Donald Trump

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:03 AM EDT
Republicans gathered Monday to formally nominate President Donald Trump for reelection at a scaled-down convention kickoff