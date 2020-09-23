Public pays respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON D.C. (WILX) - The public is being given a chance to mourn Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the iconic Supreme Court Justice who served for 27 years. Ginsburg’s flag-draped casket was placed at the top of the court’s front steps so that the public can pay their respects to the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court in line with public health guidance for the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of people are expected to pay their respects throughout the day to the women’s rights champion, leader of the court’s liberal bloc and feminist icon who died last week at 87.

Chief Justice John Roberts said, “Her voice in court and in our conference room was soft, but when she spoke people listened.”

