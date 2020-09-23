Advertisement

Public pays respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (WILX) - The public is being given a chance to mourn Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the iconic Supreme Court Justice who served for 27 years. Ginsburg’s flag-draped casket was placed at the top of the court’s front steps so that the public can pay their respects to the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court in line with public health guidance for the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of people are expected to pay their respects throughout the day to the women’s rights champion, leader of the court’s liberal bloc and feminist icon who died last week at 87.

Chief Justice John Roberts said, “Her voice in court and in our conference room was soft, but when she spoke people listened.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Former East Lansing Police Captain Announced New Chief

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Zaria Phillips
New ELPD Chief

News

Some MSU students are not complying with the health department

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
Officer Vail told News 10 a lot of students have been refusing to give information to the county for contact tracing causing them to have problems.

Business

Watching Your Wallet: zero out your credit cards

Updated: 12 hours ago
Watching Your Wallet: zero out your credit cards

VOD Recordings

Ronna McDaniel on Trump bus tour

Updated: 14 hours ago
Ronna McDaniel on Trump bus tour

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Americans moving back in with parents

Updated: 14 hours ago
Americans moving back in with parents

VOD Recordings

Study finds how to kill COVID-19 on masks

Updated: 14 hours ago
Study finds how to kill COVID-19 on masks

VOD Recordings

Officials push for more ballot drop boxes

Updated: 14 hours ago
Officials push for more ballot drop boxes

VOD Recordings

Ingham County Health Officer has concerns about Big Ten return

Updated: 14 hours ago
Ingham County Health Officer has concerns about Big Ten return

News

Ingham County Health Department has concerns regarding Big Ten football return

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
On Tuesday, Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail gave her thoughts on the Big Ten return.

VOD Recordings

Police search for stolen restaurant trailer

Updated: 16 hours ago
Police search for stolen restaurant trailer