Parents and students protest at Unmask The Athletes rally

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Wednesday, parents and young athletes gathered at the Capitol to protest face masks.

Some parents are genuinely concerned that kids wearing face masks while playing sports will deal with health problems in the future. Now, the parents are attempting to overturn the governor’s orders.

Mary Clark-Darnell is a parent who feels strongly about kids not wearing face masks. Her son plays hockey and she says his face masks prevent him from seeing the puck and limits his water intake.

“I want the kids wearing their protective equipment to protect them from injury, not to increase their chance of injury,” said Mary Clark-Darnell. "That momentary instant of blocking their peripheral vision could be that moment someone hits them blindsided. Now they got to get those gloves off, they got to unhook four snaps in order to lift their cage, pull their masks down, pull their water bottle and drink.”

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail has a different viewpoint.

“The science that I’ve seen out of the athletic folks. I work with a group of athletic trainers and a physician that works with MSU’s football teams is not expressing any concerns about it,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail. “I’m just not hearing those things from the medical professionals we’re relying on to say those things and I’m not seeing it in those studies.”

Protestors are calling on Governor Whitmer to lift her requirements for athletes to wear face masks.

“Be responsible to allow our children to play sports for their mental, physical, emotional health and unmask these kids because we are creating a greater hazard,” said Tammy Clark, a protestor.

As of now, people playing non-contact sports like tennis and golf are not required to wear face masks.

