New Year’s Eve in Times Square to be scaled down

NEW YORK (AP) - The organizers of the New Year’s Eve in Times Square celebration say the event will incorporate virtual elements and be scaled down and socially distant on site in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Times Square Alliance, Jamestown Properties and Countdown Entertainment say in Wednesday news release that a virtual experience will be created to allow people to take part in the countdown to 2021 from wherever they are.

They say the annual event will have an extremely limited group of in-person honorees. The organizers say the event will honor essential workers and others who have made a difference in 2020.

