Michigan man arrested for vehicle theft on Okemos Rd.

By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 32-year old Michael David McKerchie of Otsego was arraigned on one county of unauthorized driving away of an automobile, one count resist/obstruct, one count reckless driving causing injury, one count fail to stop at accident with injury, and one count habitual offender.

Right around 9 a.m. on Monday, Ingham County Sheriff officials were called to a business on Okemos Rd. near 1-96 in Alaiedon Township for a vehicle theft.

It is reported that McKerchie arrived at the scene on a bicycle and stole the vehicle while the owner was inside the business.

While officials spoke with the victim, McKerchie drove back by the scene in the stolen car and traveled on 1-96. He then merged onto US-127 where he caused an accident with a driver; passing across the southbound lanes of the highway and then exiting.

To locate him, officials set a perimeter in the area and conducted a canine track. McKerchie was eventually located by officials hiding in a pond in the wooded area by the Dunckel Rd. exit.

After a short stand off, McKerchie was taken into custody with assistance from the Lansing Police Department, Michigan State University Police Department, the Lansing Fire Department and Michigan State Police.

McKerchie’s bond is set at $250,000.00. He is set to appear in the 55th District Court on Oct. 1.

