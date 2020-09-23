Advertisement

Michigan Legislature approves 2021 state budget

(WLUC)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday the Michigan Legislature finalized a fiscal year 2021 budget plan which will now head to the governor for consideration.

The plan increases investments in K-12 education and public safety.

“In the face of unprecedented challenges due to COVID-19, we worked together to pass a state budget that funds key priorities and balances the deficit — without raising taxes,” said Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Jim Stamas, R-Midland. “This budget increases funding for our K-12 schools, helps fix our roads, protects hardworking taxpayers, is accountable to Michigan families, and helps us build a healthy economy that benefits everyone. It also proves that during national division, we can unite to solve our problems and improve our state.”

It also invests $15 million in the Pure Michigan tourism campaign, deposits $35 million in the state’s rainy day fund, and fully funds the 2015 plan to help fix the state’s roads.

“We are protecting our seniors in nursing homes from COVID-19 and protecting those who protect us — our local police, firefighters and other first responders,” Stamas said. “Due to the governor’s extended shutdown of our economy, thousands of Michigan residents remain out of work. This budget also makes significant investments to help them get back on their feet.”

Infrastructure was also a significant concern.

Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield) and Rep. Jim Ellison (D-Royal Oak), both representatives of Madison Heights, issued statements after the Legislature included $600,000 in funding for the demolition of the Electro-Plating Services site.

“The residents of my district have endured every day of 2020 in crisis — starting with the green ooze leaking in Madison Heights last winter. Even during a global pandemic, Rep. Ellison and I continued to press our colleagues throughout this year to address this environmental mess, and we are thankful they joined with us to approve the $600,000 we secured to assist with the cleanup. I am proud to be here to deliver support as we’ve been forced to manage multiple emergencies,” Sen. Moss said.

“This $600,000 appropriation for the removal of the hazardous and contaminated building and structures is a necessary step toward a better, long-term cleanup and remediation solution moving forward.  We have a lot more work to do as a legislature to ensure that other contamination sites get cleaned up as well.  We must also consider legislation to prevent these types of environmental disasters and hold polluters accountable when they do occur,” Rep. Ellison said.

Michigan’s 2021 fiscal year begins on Oct. 1.

