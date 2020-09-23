Advertisement

Lansing man arrested for armed robbery

Jacob Willie Davis was arrested for armed robbery.
Jacob Willie Davis was arrested for armed robbery.(WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jacob Willie Davis, a 41-year old Lansing man, was arraigned on one count of armed robbery, one count of fleeing and eluding, and one count of possession of a dangerous weapon.

Officials responded to the 2700 block of Eaton Rapids Rd. after a report of an armed robbery at a business around 1:15 a.m. Upon arrival on the scene, officials were able to quickly find the vehicle and suspect description.

They were able to get the information about the suspect broadcasted on the radio.

Michigan State Police and Lansing Police Department units located the vehicle a few moments later and attempted to stop the vehicle at MLK and Holmes Rd.

Davis continued driving until he eventually stopped at a parking lot on Cedar Street. He was then arrested and detained at Ingham County Jail.

Davis' next court date is Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. He will be appearing at the 55th District Court.

His bond is set at $10,000.00.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michigan Legislature approves 2021 state budget

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The plan increases investments in K-12 education and public safety.

News

Capital Area District Library interview

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

Impression 5 Science Center reopening to the public Thursday

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Cody Butler
Impression 5 has been mostly empty since March when the coronavirus began.

News

Two MSU staff members and 30 student-athletes test positive

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
More testing will be required before anyone can return back to workouts.

Latest News

News

Michigan Senate approves criminal record expungement bills

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
On Wednesday, the State Senate passed a bill to clear a person’s record of certain criminal charges after several years.

News

Body recovered after boy swept from northern Michigan pier

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Divers recovered the body of a 12-year-old Tennessee boy who was swept off a pier into Lake Michigan, authorities said Wednesday.

News

Health officials confirm 705 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
As of September 23, Michigan health officials have reported 705 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 12 deaths.

News

Abandoned dog rescued from cemetery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Witnesses say they could hear the dog crying on Sunday.

News

Car upside down after traffic crash in Eaton County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Damage to the vehicles was significant, and one ended up turned over.

Community

Former East Lansing Police Captain Announced New Chief

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Zaria Phillips
New ELPD Chief