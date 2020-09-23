Lansing man arrested for armed robbery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jacob Willie Davis, a 41-year old Lansing man, was arraigned on one count of armed robbery, one count of fleeing and eluding, and one count of possession of a dangerous weapon.

Officials responded to the 2700 block of Eaton Rapids Rd. after a report of an armed robbery at a business around 1:15 a.m. Upon arrival on the scene, officials were able to quickly find the vehicle and suspect description.

They were able to get the information about the suspect broadcasted on the radio.

Michigan State Police and Lansing Police Department units located the vehicle a few moments later and attempted to stop the vehicle at MLK and Holmes Rd.

Davis continued driving until he eventually stopped at a parking lot on Cedar Street. He was then arrested and detained at Ingham County Jail.

Davis' next court date is Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. He will be appearing at the 55th District Court.

His bond is set at $10,000.00.

