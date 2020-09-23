Ingham County Health Department has concerns regarding Big Ten football return

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail gave her thoughts on the Big Ten. This comes a week after it was announced the Big Ten was bringing back football in October.

Officer Vail says the conference put together a really good plan for athletes. But, now Vail is concerned about what will happen outside the stadium.

“People are going to come into town. People are going to have those tailgate parties now since they can’t happen on campus other places. There are going to be parties in a variety of places,” said Vail. “What number of people attending those shouldn’t be more than 10.”

Linda Vail says the health department will advise the university about COVID-19 protocols if needed.

The Big Ten season is set to start the weekend of Oct. 23.

