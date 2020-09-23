Advertisement

Ingham County Health Department has concerns regarding Big Ten football return

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail gave her thoughts on the Big Ten. This comes a week after it was announced the Big Ten was bringing back football in October.

Officer Vail says the conference put together a really good plan for athletes. But, now Vail is concerned about what will happen outside the stadium.

“People are going to come into town. People are going to have those tailgate parties now since they can’t happen on campus other places. There are going to be parties in a variety of places,” said Vail. “What number of people attending those shouldn’t be more than 10.”

Linda Vail says the health department will advise the university about COVID-19 protocols if needed.

The Big Ten season is set to start the weekend of Oct. 23.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Ronna McDaniel on Trump bus tour

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Ronna McDaniel on Trump bus tour

VOD Recordings

Americans moving back in with parents

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Americans moving back in with parents

VOD Recordings

Study finds how to kill COVID-19 on masks

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Study finds how to kill COVID-19 on masks

VOD Recordings

Officials push for more ballot drop boxes

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Officials push for more ballot drop boxes

VOD Recordings

Ingham County Health Officer has concerns about Big Ten return

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Ingham County Health Officer has concerns about Big Ten return

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Police search for stolen restaurant trailer

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police search for stolen restaurant trailer

News

Lansing is making absentee ballot drop boxes more available

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Tuesday at least 2.39 million voters requested absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 General Election.

News

New study: More adults living with their parents now more than ever

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
The Pew Research Center published a recent study that claims more adults in the United States are living with their parents as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Kathleen Jiles enters plea in connection with embezzlement charge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Tuesday, Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka said the defendant entered a plea.

News

Watching Your Wallet: Supersavers

Updated: 4 hours ago