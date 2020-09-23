Impression 5 Science Center reopening to the public Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Impression 5 has been mostly empty since March when the coronavirus began. On Thursday, it will once again welcome curious minds.

“What I’m looking forward to tomorrow morning is seeing those kids re-engage with their science center,” said Impression 5 executive director Erik Larson.

Larson said the Science Center could’ve reopened in June, but he decided to wait until after summer camps ended.

“It also allowed our team to get good at the protocols, the new procedures associated with making sure we could facilitate a safe environment,” he said.

That safe environment includes the same protocols every other place of business has to abide by. Those protocols include wearing masks, staying six feet away, and washing hands.

Reminders are set up throughout the children’s museum.

We're thrilled to announce that Impression 5 Science Center will be opening to the public Thursday, September 24th! Our... Posted by Impression 5 Science Center on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Larson said this also means the way people interact with the hands-on exhibits are going to change.

“It was kind of a chaotic visit. Everything is built to touch and manipulate. Of course, the biggest difference now is to limit the number of people doing that,” Larson said.

Larson said that in order for them to have a safe reopening, only about 200 people will be going through the center a day. He’s working with groups who would normally go to the museum to experience new opportunities.

“I don’t necessarily think we are going to get back to the old normal. I think there’s going to be a new normal. I think it’s important for Impression 5 and all of us to figure out and innovate how we can serve in that new normal,” said Larson.

Larson said that includes changing how they define success. So, instead of focusing on the number of visitors, they will be focusing on the quality of their programming.

Impression 5 is only open four days a week with 11 spots available each day.

To reserve tickets online, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.