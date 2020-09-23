Advertisement

Health officials confirm 705 new coronavirus cases

coronavirus testing
coronavirus testing(KY3)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of September 23, Michigan health officials have reported 705 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 12 deaths. The state totals now sit at 118,615 cases and 6,692 deaths.

Clinton County reports 568 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reports 555 cases and 10 deaths.

Ingham County reports 3,224 cases and 47 deaths.

Jackson County reports 1,002 cases and 42 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 468 cases and 30 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily here.

